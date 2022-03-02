Channing Tatum Plans Live “Step Up” Inspired Dance Show

Channing Tatum plans to launch a live stage show inspired by his 2006 dance musical Step Up. His production company, Free Association, will launch a new division called FA Live to create, produce and distribute live entertainment. The Step Up show will be the first project set to debut mid next year. It will be similar to the Magic Mike Live performances and will extend that storyline, in addition to being performed in a custom-built venue. The live show will also include a new dance academy which will provide young people of all abilities an opportunity to learn from top choreographers in that world. (Step Up and its 4 sequels have grossed more than $650 million.)
