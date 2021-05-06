Channing Tatum Once Tried To Do His Daughter’s Hair With A Vacuum

Channing Tatum talked about the struggles of learning to do his 7-year-old daughter Everly’s hair on The Kelly Clarkson Show.
In fact, he once used a vacuum to try and put Everly’s hair into a ponytail. He got the idea from YouTube. “I literally went to YouTube and started figuring out, like, I think the first one I saw was a dad vacuuming up his daughter’s hair with a hair tie on the vacuum and I was like, that’s genius.” “It doesn’t work like the guy did it,” “I tried it, and it didn’t work as well.”
He has gotten the whole braiding thing down, though. “I learned how to braid hair,” “The hardest thing, though, is my daughter has really straight, fine hair. I have to do this every night, or she wakes up with a rat’s nest. It’s like a giant knot back there.” But she has layered hair so that made it a little tricky. He says he has to get “three close to the head equal strands,” “Once I got that, the braiding’s easy. The braiding is really, really simple.”