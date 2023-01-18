99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Channing Tatum Looking To Remake “Ghost”

January 18, 2023 6:41AM EST
Channing Tatum said in a new interview with Vanity Fair that he’d like to produce and star in a remake of the 1990 romance Ghost.  Patrick Swayze starred in the original as the spirit of a murdered man who, through a psychic (Whoopi Goldberg), attempts to warn his surviving girlfriend (Demi Moore) of a looming threat.

Tatum said his production company has the rights to the movie.  “Yeah, we have the rights to Ghost.” “But we’re going to do something different,” indicating the original had problematic stereotypes. Tatum last starred opposite Sandra Bullock in The Lost City and also in Dog, the latter of which his company, Free Association, also produced.

By the way, he also talked about eagle eye fans noticing he follows fan accounts for his girlfriend!

