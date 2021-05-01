      Weather Alert

Channing Tatum Is A Chainsaw-Wielding George Washington For New Animated Movie

May 1, 2021 @ 8:00am

Netflix is giving a first look at America: The Motion Picture, an R-rated revisionist history story about the founding of the country, which features Channing Tatum in the lead as a chainsaw-wielding George Washington.

Before you get excited thinking you wished you had this in American history class in school, America: The Motion Picture does away with facts (facts, schmacts) to tell a tongue-in-cheek version of the American Revolution.

 

 

America: The Motion Picture Channing Tatum Netflix
