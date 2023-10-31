99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Channing Tatum And Zoe Kravitz Spark Engagement Rumors

October 31, 2023 11:16AM EDT
Multiple sources tell People that Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz will walk down the aisle. They were first seen together in 2021 and she was recently seen wearing a ring on THAT finger after a party.

 

