Changes For The MTV VMAs

The MTV Video Music Awards accepted reality on Friday and announced that the annual ceremony will not be held at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, as originally planned. Instead, the August 30th show, set to be hosted by actress and singer Keke Palmer, will instead consist of “several outdoor performances around [New York] City with limited or no audience.”
The show also announced that it will return to Barclays Center in 2021. BTS, Doja Cat and J Balvin were announced last week as some of the first artists who will perform on the show.
A source reported earlier last week that some VMAs staffers had expressed they did not feel safe going ahead with the show. But another insider said the decision to nix the indoor show was due to a number of safety factors. The nominations this year are led by Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga, with nine apiece, followed by Billie Eilish and The Weeknd, who each have six nominations.
