LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 11: Chance The Rapper performs onstage at the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Debra Lee at The Beverly Hilton on February 11, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Chance the Rapper gets boyfriend of the year after he had Barneys in Chicago close early on Monday so that his fiancée, Kirsten Corley, could have the place to herself to shop. THIS IS EVERY GIRL’S DREAMMMMMM.

While she shopped, Chance kept himself busy by dancing to “Baby Shark,” as one does. He shared it on his Instagram story…

SEE THAT HERE

FULL STORY HERE

BTW…he confirmed he has a new album dropping in July.