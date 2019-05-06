Chance the Rapper Really Wants Wendy’s To Bring Back Spicy Nuggets

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 11: Chance The Rapper performs onstage at the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Debra Lee at The Beverly Hilton on February 11, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

So he tweeted about it…and Wendy’s answered.

They threw down a bit of a challenge…

We’re just sipping our tea watching this play out…

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

THE ROYAL BABY IS HERE AND IT IS A BOY If You Bet on Maximum Security, You Could Get Money Back Adele Just Celebrated Her 31st Birthday By Teasing New Music Win a Trip To See BTS in London! ICYMI: Adam Sandler on SNL Last Night Was EVERYTHING, Including a Chris Farley Tribute Breaking Down The Controversial End To Derby 145
Comments