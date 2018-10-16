Chance The Rapper: Lyft Driver and Possible Mayor of Chicago??

Chance The Rapper surprised fans in Chicago as a driver for the “Undercover Lyft” series.

He went by the name “John” and wore a beanie and sunglasses while he drove people around. He talked with passengers about music and social work in Chicago, while throwing in some of his lyrics.

Chance has also partnered with Lyft’s “Round Up & Donate” to raise money for public school in Chicago.

BTW…he has hinted he might run to be the next mayor of Chicago after current mayor Rahm Emanuel announced in September he wouldn’t seek reelection.

On Monday, he tweeted, “I’m thinkin maybe I should.” The tweet is also lyrics to his 2015 song, “Somewhere In Paradise.”

Chance didn’t elaborate on a possible run. Over the last few years, the rapper has donated money to schools and met with political figures in Chicago.

MORE HERE