Chance the Rapper Is Married!

This is super sweet. He and wife Kristen Corley are both 25-years-old, but he knew he would marry her after seeing her for the first time at the age of 9!

He told this sweet story of seeing Kristen and two young girls lip-synching and dancing to a Destiny’s Child song at his mom’s work party. He was so smitten, he didn’t even introduced himself but knew he would one day marry her.

Earlier in the week, the Chicago Tribune, obtained a copy of the newlyweds’ marriage certificate, which stated that they had actually been legally married since December 27, 2018. They had a civil ceremony in their native Chicago with judge Scott McKenna, but the news never made headlines at the time. So this weekend, they had a ceremony in Newport Beach, California.

 

MORE HERE

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Kevin Hart And Damon Wayans Jr Cheerleading Gives Us Life R. Kelly Gets Emotional Denying Felony Charges In First TV Interview Jussie Smollett Hit With 16 Felony Counts For Lying About His Attack Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are Engaged: MUST SEE THE RING James Corden Almost Makes The Jonas Brothers Break Up Again Disney Sets Open Dates For Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge And WE CAN’T WAIT
Comments