Chance the Rapper Is Married!

This is super sweet. He and wife Kristen Corley are both 25-years-old, but he knew he would marry her after seeing her for the first time at the age of 9!

He told this sweet story of seeing Kristen and two young girls lip-synching and dancing to a Destiny’s Child song at his mom’s work party. He was so smitten, he didn’t even introduced himself but knew he would one day marry her.

Storytime. A thread on how I met my wife. pic.twitter.com/Qi0DWRZF0r — Chance Owbum 📅 (@chancetherapper) March 6, 2019

Earlier in the week, the Chicago Tribune, obtained a copy of the newlyweds’ marriage certificate, which stated that they had actually been legally married since December 27, 2018. They had a civil ceremony in their native Chicago with judge Scott McKenna, but the news never made headlines at the time. So this weekend, they had a ceremony in Newport Beach, California.

