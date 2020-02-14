      Weather Alert

Chance The Rapper Is Hosting The Kids’ Choice Awards

Feb 14, 2020 @ 9:06am

Chance the Rapper announced he is hosting this year’s Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.

Chance said one of the things he is looking forward to the most is getting slimed. He went to Universal Studios as a kid, but said his grandmother refused to let him get slimed.

Leading the pack with the most nominations is “Avengers: Endgame” with 11.

Taylor Swift is the second-most nominated with five.

Following her are “Frozen 2”, “Henry Danger” and Lil Nas Xwith four nominations each.

John Cena, DaBaby, Tiffany Haddish, Tom Holland, Brie Larson, Lizzo and Megan Thee Stallion have all received their first ever nominations.

The Kids’ Choice Awards will air on March 22nd.

 

MORE HERE

TAGS
Chance the Rapper host Kids' Choice
POPULAR POSTS
Louisville 4th Grader In Super Bowl Ad
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
Big Bang Theory Stars Set to Star in a New Show to take Place in Louisville
At a Twista Concert, Sign Language Interpreter Becomes the Real Star
Listen Now On Alexa!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE