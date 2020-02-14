Chance The Rapper Is Hosting The Kids’ Choice Awards
Chance the Rapper announced he is hosting this year’s Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.
Chance said one of the things he is looking forward to the most is getting slimed. He went to Universal Studios as a kid, but said his grandmother refused to let him get slimed.
Leading the pack with the most nominations is “Avengers: Endgame” with 11.
Taylor Swift is the second-most nominated with five.
Following her are “Frozen 2”, “Henry Danger” and Lil Nas Xwith four nominations each.
John Cena, DaBaby, Tiffany Haddish, Tom Holland, Brie Larson, Lizzo and Megan Thee Stallion have all received their first ever nominations.
The Kids’ Choice Awards will air on March 22nd.
