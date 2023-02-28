Chance The Rapper Had The Best Interaction With This Celeb…That Didn’t Recognize Him

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 11: Chance The Rapper performs onstage at the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Debra Lee at The Beverly Hilton on February 11, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Love hearing stories like this! Chance the Rapper tweeted about this encounter he had with another celebrity on a plane. He found out his seat and his 7-year-old daughter’s weren’t next to each other, and he felt bad about asking anyone to swap…but he didn’t have to. “… before I could say anything this kind older gentleman offered his seat to Kensli so we could sit together.” “We both said thank you and as he stands up, I realize it’s THE Martin Short!! So cool and Kensli freaked out cause she’s obsessed with The Santa Clause 3. What an awesome person! SHOUTOUT TO JACK FROST.”

A fan asked if Short knew who Chance was and he had the best answer: “Definitely not, which made it way cooler. He just a nice dude ig.”

Another fan said they would have made their daughter sit by herself in order to sit next to Short. Chance jokingly added, “’Oh thanks so much but the little girl will be fine where she is… *opens laptop* ANYWAYS this a lil script I’ve been working on it’s called Four Amigos!”