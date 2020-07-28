Chainsmokers Concert Under Investigation After Thousands Gather in New York for Drive In Concert
LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 20: Recording artists Alex Pall (L) and Andrew Taggart of musical group The Chainsmokers attend the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
The Chainsmokers had a drive in concert in the Hamptons in New York over the weekend that was supposed to maintain social distancing guidelines, but after videos have now gone viral online from the concert, it is clear that people did not obey.
Thousands gathered, people were outside their cars less than 6 feet apart, and not all people were wearing masks. Governor Cuomo has said that he is appalled that this concert took place. The entire concert is now being investigated by the department of health.