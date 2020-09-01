Chadwick Boseman’s Final Movie is Coming to Netflix Soon
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 03: Chadwick Boseman attends Premiere Of Netflix's "The Black Godfather" at Paramount Theater on the Paramount Studios lot on June 03, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)
While Chadwick Boseman is best known for his role as the iconic superhero ‘Black Panther’, his upcoming performance in the Netflix film “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” was supposed to be an Oscar contender.
Starring alongside the amazing Viola Davis, this adaption of August Wilson’s play is set to be released on Netflix later this year and will be one of Chadwick’s final roles.