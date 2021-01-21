Cereal Wants To Be Your New Favorite Snack
top view bowl of colorful loops cereals for breakfast
Post has just changed the game for cereal snacking with their new Pebbles Crisps and Honeycomb Big Bites. Available in four varieties, the new pouches of snackable cereal is a total game-changer for snacking throughout the day.
Cereal snacks come in Fruity Pebbles Crisps, Cocoa Pebbles Crisps, Honeycomb Big Bites, and Chocolate Honeycomb Big Bites. They are the same flavors, but in large snackable forms and sizes that make them ideal to dip, dunk, pop and pack.