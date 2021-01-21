      Weather Alert

Cereal Wants To Be Your New Favorite Snack

Jan 21, 2021 @ 7:42am
top view bowl of colorful loops cereals for breakfast

Post has just changed the game for cereal snacking with their new Pebbles Crisps and Honeycomb Big Bites. Available in four varieties, the new pouches of snackable cereal is a total game-changer for snacking throughout the day.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pebbles Cereal (@pebblescereal)


Cereal snacks come in Fruity Pebbles Crisps, Cocoa Pebbles Crisps, Honeycomb Big Bites, and Chocolate Honeycomb Big Bites. They are the same flavors, but in large snackable forms and sizes that make them ideal to dip, dunk, pop and pack.

 

TAGS
Cereal Cocoa Pebbles Pebbles fruity pebbles Honeycomb post snack
