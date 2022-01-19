CEO With Down Syndrome Runs A Company That Helps Others With Disabilities Get Jobs

Collette Divitto has loved baking since she was four-years-old and took baking classes when she struggled in school to make friends and was bullied. After school she had a hard time finding a job…so her mom helped her make her own job! That’s when she started Collettey’s Cookies.
Being a successful business owner at such a young age is super impressive in and of itself, but then Divitto also created a nonprofit that helps people with disabilities start their own careers. She’s got 15 employees now, some of which have disabilities. How amazing is this?