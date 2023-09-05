99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Celine Dion’s Sister Gives Update On Her Battle With Stiff-Person Syndrome

September 5, 2023 8:14AM EDT
Celine Dion’s sister, Claudette Dion, says her famous sister is still battling the exhaustive pain caused by Stiff-Person Syndrome. She said it’s really difficult, because “There’s little we can do to support her, to alleviate her pain.”

She went on to explain what that pain is like, saying “You know how people often jump up in the night because of a cramp in the leg or calf?  It’s a bit like that but in all muscles.”  Celine has a team of doctors working with her as her other sister, Linda, is staying with her in Las Vegas.

