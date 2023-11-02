99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Celine Dion Makes First Public Appearance In 3 Years

November 2, 2023 10:56AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

It’s been three years since Celine Dion has made any public appearances, and a hockey game in Las Vegas was the site. She visited the locker room and meet some of the players while attending the Las Vegas Knights and Montreal Canadians game. The Canadians are her hometown team, and lost the matchup.

Dion stepped away from the spotlight to battle her Stiff Person Syndrome that caused her to be unable to perform.

More about:
appearance
celine dion
hockey
Las Vegas Knights
Montreal Canadians

POPULAR POSTS

1

Britney's Bombshell About Justin Timberlake And Why She Shaved Her Head
2

This Husband's Comments About Sharing Housework Connects With Many
3

Justin Timberlake Reacts To Britney's Bombshells and What She Says About Christina Aguilera
4

SAG/AFTRA Bans Striking Actors From Halloween Costumes Inspired By Major Studio Characters
5

Why This Post It Note Proposal Is The Sweetest

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE