Celine Dion Launches Gender-Neutral Children’s Clothing Line

Celine Dion partnered with the gender-neutral children’s line NUNUNU to create her own collection featuring over 70 stereotype-free styles for kids aged zero to 14Y.
I’ve always loved nununu and what they represent. Partnering with them to encourage a dialogue of equality and possibility makes so much sense. – Céline xx…https://t.co/wYoqnDhIIE#celinununu @celinununu pic.twitter.com/HWeO54h4NT
— Celine Dion (@celinedion) November 13, 2018
She named it CELINUNUNU, and says it lets children choose outside stereotypes and norms.
There’s even a leather jacket for kids that costs $290, though most prices fall between $50 and $100.
She wants to encourage both parents and kids to break free of typical children’s clothing clichés and think outside the pink-for-girls and blue-for-boys mindset.
