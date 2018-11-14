Celine Dion Launches Gender-Neutral Children’s Clothing Line

Celine Dion partnered with the gender-neutral children’s line NUNUNU to create her own collection featuring over 70 stereotype-free styles for kids aged zero to 14Y.

I’ve always loved nununu and what they represent. Partnering with them to encourage a dialogue of equality and possibility makes so much sense. – Céline xx…https://t.co/wYoqnDhIIE#celinununu @celinununu pic.twitter.com/HWeO54h4NT — Celine Dion (@celinedion) November 13, 2018

She named it CELINUNUNU, and says it lets children choose outside stereotypes and norms.

There’s even a leather jacket for kids that costs $290, though most prices fall between $50 and $100.

She wants to encourage both parents and kids to break free of typical children’s clothing clichés and think outside the pink-for-girls and blue-for-boys mindset.

SEE THE LINE’S OFFICIAL WEBSITE HERE

MORE HERE