Celine Dion Launches Gender-Neutral Children’s Clothing Line

Celine Dion partnered with the gender-neutral children’s line NUNUNU to create her own collection featuring over 70 stereotype-free styles for kids aged zero to 14Y.

She named it CELINUNUNU, and says it lets children choose outside stereotypes and norms. 

There’s even a leather jacket for kids that costs $290, though most prices fall between $50 and $100.

She wants to encourage both parents and kids to break free of typical children’s clothing clichés and think outside the pink-for-girls and blue-for-boys mindset.

