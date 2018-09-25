Celine Dion Is Ending Her Vegas Show Next June!

Celine Dion performs at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2015, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Al Powers/Powers Imagery/Invision/AP)

Celine Dion has announced she will end her Las Vegas residency next year.

Every show we do at the Colosseum throughout this fall, and right up until the final one, will feel very special. / Jusqu’à la grande finale, chaque spectacle que nous ferons au Colosseum sera très spécial. – Céline xx…https://t.co/z8ejWz8PgD 📸: Ian Laidlaw pic.twitter.com/fJkq4H8tnU — Celine Dion (@celinedion) September 24, 2018

She made the announcement yesterday on social media that the show will leave Caesars Palace next June and that it was a tough decision as the venue has been a big part of her life for 20 years.

