Celine Dion Documentary On Her Stiff Person Syndrome Coming To Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video will give you a look at what life is like now for Celine Dion as she battle’s Stiff Person Syndrome. I Am: Celine Dion will begin streaming on an as-yet-unannounced date.

Stiff Person Syndrome is a rare neurological disorder of the brain and the spinal cord that has kept her from performing. “This last couple of years has been such a challenge for me, the journey from discovering my condition to learning how to live with and manage it, but not to let it define me,” she said in a statement. “As the road to resuming my performing career continues, I have realized how much I have missed it, of being able to see my fans. During this absence, I decided I wanted to document this part of my life to help others who share this diagnosis.”