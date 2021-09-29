Celine Dion Documentary Coming Soon

      Weather Alert

Sep 29, 2021 @ 8:41am

Yet another celebrity documentary will start production, this time focusing on Celine Dion. She’s a five-time Grammy-winning artist who has sold more than 250 million records over a 40-year career…so it makes sense.

 

“I’ve always been an open book with my fans,” said Dion in a statement released by SME, “and with [Director Irene Tayler’s] sensitivity and thoughtful creativity, I think that Irene will be able to show everyone a part of me that they haven’t seen before… I know she’ll tell my story in the most honest and heartfelt way.”

It’s not clear whether Dion will have a producer credit or whether the feature will have a theatrical release.  She announced a new residency at Resorts World Las Vegas earlier this year.

