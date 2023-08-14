Celebs That Got Millions In Covid Grants

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA – MARCH 29: Post Malone performs during the first day of Lollapalooza Buenos Aires 2018 at Hipodromo de San Isidro on March 29, 2019 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Santiago Bluguermann/Getty Images)

The whole idea behind The Shuttered Venue Operations Grant in 2021 was to keep movie theaters, museums and talent agencies afloat during COVID. But some of the biggest names in music got millions despite their touring companies not really being in danger of going under. Chris Brown’s company got $10 million, as did Post Malone’s, while Steve Aoki got $9.9 million and Lil Wayne got $8.9 million. Slipknot got $9.7 million, Smashing Pumpkins got $8.6 million, and Nickelback got $2 million.

According to the Insider, there wasn’t any oversight and only a few rules attached to the program which made it hard to find out how it was spent.