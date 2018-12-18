Celebs Show A Flood Of Support For Pete Davidson After Alarming Instagram Post

“Saturday Night Live” chief Lorne Michaels is sending Pete Davidson to get help after his troubling Instagram post where he said he doesn’t want to be on this earth anymore.

Michaels cut sketches with Davidson that were set to air on the show on Saturday because of the post and has pledged to help all he can. At this point he should be back on the show when it returns in January.

In the meantime, celebs like Nicki Minaj, Kid Cudi and Davidson’s former fiance, Ariana Grande, all expressed their support. She rushed to the SNL studio and tweeted she was there if he needed her, but he made it clear he didn’t.

