Celebs Remember Rapper And Activist Nipsey Hussle

After the untimely death of 33 year old rapper Nipsey Hussle, celebrities took to social media to offer condolences and memories of the slain rapper.
Fuck. My whole energy is just at a low right now hearing this. We just linked for the first time in years and said we were gonna do a new song this summer cause it had been too long. You were having the best run and I was so happy watching from distance fam nobody ever talks down on your name you were a real one to your people and to the rest of us. I’m only doing this here cause I want the world to know I saw you as a man of respect and a don. Rest easy my g.
This doesn’t make any sense! My spirit is shaken by this! Dear God may His spirit Rest In Peace and May You grant divine comfort to all his loved ones! 💔🙏🏿
I’m so sorry this happened to you @nipseyhussle pic.twitter.com/rKZ2agxm2a
RIP NIPSEY
RIP Nipsey man. This is tragic
RIP NIPSEYMAN GONE TOO SOON! TRYNNA DO GOOD IN HIS COMMUNITY🙏🏾🙏🏾 @NipseyHussle
REST IN PEACE NIPSEY HUSSLE
Artist. Activist. Angeleno.
L.A. mourns the loss of one of our own, Nipsey Hussle. pic.twitter.com/7DovnRkayn
