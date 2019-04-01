Celebs Remember Rapper And Activist Nipsey Hussle

After the untimely death of 33 year old rapper Nipsey Hussle, celebrities took to social media to offer condolences and memories of the slain rapper.

Rest in peace, Nipsey Hussle.

A post shared by LA Clippers (@laclippers) on

❤️

A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on

 

Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and the whole hip-hop community!

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Kentucky Derby Festival miniMarathon and Marathon Race Expo And Packet Pick-Up Priyanka Chopra Attends Her First Jonas Brothers Concert Spiked Crocs Are A Thing Applebee’s $1 Dollar Deal Of The Month Winter Is Coming And Mountain Dew Is Hosting a Game of Thrones Contest
Comments