Celebs Donate To Help Australian Bushfire Relief

Jan 6, 2020 @ 8:15am

As the bush fires rage across parts of Australia, the country’s animals are fighting to stay alive, with millions perishing in the flames. Ecologists from the University of Sydney recently estimated that around 480 millions animals have died in the past three months.

Bindi Irwin got on Instagram to share that the Zoo her family owns is safe and has been taking in and treating animals

https://www.instagram.com/p/B66e49TBUte/

P!nk donated $500,000 to relief efforts as did Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban.

 

