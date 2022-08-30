Celebs Came Out To Support Serena Williams In Her Final Matches

Last night could’ve been Serena Williams last professional tennis match, so her family, friends, and a lot of famous people came to watch at the U.S. Open. But she won. Listen to the cheers. It sounds like she just won the championship.

(She plays again tomorrow. Her opponent Danka Kovinic didn’t get applause even when she served an ace or won a game! It was Serena’s crowd.)

Billie Jean King gave a tribute speech to her impact on the sport: