‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune’ Is Coming
NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 29: (L-R) Host Pat Sajak greets Megan Sippey, actor Neil Patrick Harris, Seth Ramus, actress Diane Neal, Diana Mallon and actor Robert Gossett during a taping of "Wheel Of Fortune Celebrity Week" celebrating the television game show's 25th anniversary at Radio City Music Hall on September 29, 2007 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images)
Pat Sajak and Vanna White are getting ready to host the celebrity edition of ‘Wheel of Fortune’! The celebrity contestants have not yet been named but they will play on behalf of their favorite charity!
The premiere date has yet to be set.