‘Celebrity Deathmatch’ Is Making a Comeback

Remember the days of the claymation machinations of celebrities beating the life out of each other on MTV? Well, they are getting set to make a comeback.

According to Deadline, Celebrity Deathmatch is getting a reboot. Executive producers Ice Cube and Jeff Kwatinetz are heading up the project along with the show’s original creator, Eric Fogel.

The show’s original run was from 1998-2002. Ice Cube says this on the new venture. “Happy to once again be working with Viacom and MTV on a fan favorite like Celebrity Deathmatch and to continue our success together.”

Can we have real celebrities beat eachother up? What show is that?

