‘Celebrity Dating Game’ Debuts Tonight on ABC with Zooey Deschanel and Michael Bolton

Jun 14, 2021 @ 7:11am

Nostalgia is king right? Zooey Deschanel and Michael Bolton as set to host the reboot of ‘Celebrity Dating Game’ launching tonight on ABC at 10pm!

Taye Diggs, Carmen Electra, Hannah Brown, Gabriel Iglesias, Iggy Azalea, and many more celebs are set to join the show!

