Celebrity Big Brother Cast Revealed For Season Three

Todrick Hall, Lamar Odom, Shanna Moakler, Chris Kirkpatrick, Carson Kressley and more will be living in a Swiss chalet-inspired house while competing for $250,000.
For nearly 20 seasons, Big Brother houseguests have used the spiral staircase to gain access to the upper rooms of the house. But now, for the first time ever, that fixture has been replaced with a grand, three-landing staircase. This new feature opens up the house, allowing for shocking entrances and exits.
Celebrity Big Brother premieres on WLKY February 2.
