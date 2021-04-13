Celebrities That Said YES To Promposals From Fans
Prom season is upon us, so we thought it would be fun to list some of the celebrities that actually said “yes” to fans who asked them to prom!
Taylor Swift missed out on attending her own prom so she took part in an MTV show titled “Once Upon a Prom,” which paired her with a student from Hillcrest High School. Out of 50 possible matches, Taylor picked Whit Wright. they wore matching pink outfits and double dated with Taylor’s BFF Abigail, rolling up to prom in a tour bus.
“It was literally one of the best nights of my life!” Taylor told People at the time, adding, “This guy was so down to earth and all-American. He was unbelievably sweet.”
Kylie Jenner was sad to have missed her own prom so she surprised a high school student who didn’t have a date of his own.
“I was speechless. I was shocked. It was unbelievable. After prom, everyone wanted to be my friend. I never expected so much attention in one night,” Albert said.
Back in 2014, Vanessa Hudgens attended prom with a fan named Cesar Guerro who was battling cancer. A charity called The Art of Elysium that uses arts to inspire ill children, set the whole thing up. They hosted the prom for kids battling illnesses.
“Thank you so much for coming to my special prom. It was really nice getting to know you and to dance with you. It really meant a lot to me that you took your time off and come to my prom. I love you so much. To all my friends to make you jealous here’s a picture with my bb v,” Cesar wrote on his Instagram.
Like Taylor Swift, Rihanna also took part in an episode of “Once Upon a Prom.” During the show, which aired in 2007, Rihanna paired up with a fan named Richard and headed to his high school for a night of dancing, mingling, and, of course, taking prom photos.
Khloé Kardashian didn’t go to prom until she was 34 when a teen who runs a Kardashian fansite invited her to join him at the dance. Khloé and Narbeh, who had previously exchanged DMs, met up at the Glendale High School event and enjoyed a night of dancing and snapping photo booth pics.
In 2013, Dwyane Wade accepted an invitation to prom after a fan named Nicole Muxo created a YouTube promposal. The night before the event, Dwyane saw the message with the invitation and since he wasn’t busy, decided he would join her.
“She actually DM’d me on Twitter and said, ‘This is the address, this is where I’m gonna be just in case,’ and when I got that I said I won’t be doing nothing tomorrow night and I can go and make this a memorable moment for her,” Dwyane reportedly told WSVN, later posting that he had a “blast” at the event.
In 2015, Kellan Lutz took one of his biggest fans to prom in her New Jersey hometown. Kellan had previously met Brianna Siciliano when she won a contest to video chat with the actor and the duo kept in contact after the call. Kellan reportedly showed up in a Bentley and even wore a boutonniere.
“I love her so much. It was the best night ever,” Kellan told Entertainment Tonight.