Celebrities Singing ‘Imagine’ Ignites FURY On Social Media
So you’ve probably seen this compilation video that Gal Gadot posted of her celebrity friends she recruited to sing “Imagine” which was intended to lift spirits. Well, it actually had the OPPOSITE effect for many who pointed out rich celebrities should offer up money instead of a song.
Some of the hate they were spitting in the comments:
“This is so f–kng offensive to so many people,” an Instagram user commented. “just a solid slap in the face that every single one of these celebrities who participated in the video have the ability to help financially TREMENDOUSLY but go on and do stupid sh*t like this and sing songs ARE YOU KIDDING ME??”
“Now can each and one of you guys donate to those who can’t afford to get tested since we’re not all privileged like you all,” a person added and another wrote, “Honey, look at all the rich people singing Imagine. Everything will be alright now, even though we both lost our jobs. This was so much better than money and not cringy at all.”
“Everyone in this video can afford to sit this crises out while the rest of us are in danger of losing our homes, jobs, access to healthcare, etc,” a user noted. “But hey, at least they got together to sing this tune to ‘comfort’ us. What a contribution! I feel better already 🙄 #eattherich”
