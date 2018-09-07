Celebrities React To The Loss Of Burt Reynolds

Burt Reynolds has died at 82. He passed away at a Florida medical center yesterday after a heart attack.

Reynolds, who was raised in Florida, starred in a bunch of big hits likes ‘Deliverance’, “The Longest Yard’, ‘Smokey and the Bandit’, and ‘The Cannonball Run’. He was also a TV star and won an Emmy for ‘Evening Shade’ in 1991. He was the first non-comedian to guest host for Johnny Carson on the ‘Tonight Show’.

He was known for passing up some amazing roles in films which became huge.

He turned down Han Solo in Star Wars, John McClane in Die Hard (made famous by Bruce Willis) and Garrett Breedlove in Terms Of Endearment. Jack Nicholson won an Oscar for his performance in the role in Endearment, and Reynolds once said that was the worst mistake of his career. He also apparently declined the role played by Richard Gere in Pretty Woman. Any one of these hits might have transformed his financial circumstances.

Celebrities tweeted their reaction to the news:

No one knew how to play themself better. ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️😥https://t.co/jyWuuLb7co — dax shepard (@daxshepard) September 7, 2018

Rest in peace to a legend and a friend. #BurtReynolds pic.twitter.com/HnmCCTv1d1 — Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) September 6, 2018

“He will be in my history and my heart, for as long as I live.” Sally Field, Dolly Parton and more pay tribute to Burt Reynolds, who passed away on Thursday at age 82 pic.twitter.com/uQy8ntkpTA — TODAY (@TODAYshow) September 7, 2018

Norm MacDonald did an amazingly funny impersonation of him on SNL in Celebrity Jeopardy sketches…

