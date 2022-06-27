Celebrities React to Roe V. Wade

In a landmark decision by the Supreme Court, Roe V. Wade was overturned, which sends the power back to the individual states. Justice Alito pointed out in his 30 page draft opinion The Constitution makes no reference to abortion, and no such right is implicitly protected by any constitutional provision, including the one on which the defenders of Roe and Casey now chiefly rely—the Due Process Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment.”
For the pro-life movement, this is a step in the right direction in protecting the most vulnerable humans.