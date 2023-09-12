99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Celebrities At The US Open

September 12, 2023 9:04AM EDT
Source: YouTube

Lots of A-listers have taken in matches at the 2023 US Open, including Matthew McConaughey and family, Leonardo DiCaprio and Justin Timberlake just to name a few.

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet continued that PDA that was first on display at Beyonce’s concert during the tennis action enjoying chicken fingers in between kisses. An eye witness said, “They were in a private suite [Cadillac suite]. They made small talk with some of the other celeb guests in suite, but really, they just had eyes for each other — and the match.” 

