Celebrities Are Mad Some Oscars Will Be Handed Out During Commercials

The Oscars has had its share of controversies over the years. Three years ago celebrities were boycotting from the lack of diversity in nominees, and this year the host debacle.

Now the decision to hand out some awards during the commercials ticked off a bunch of celebrities. About 40 of them signed an open letter calling it “nothing less than an insult to those of us who have devoted our lives and passions to our chosen profession”. Among those who signed it are George Clooney, Spike Lee, Robert DeNiro and Kerry Washington.

MORE HERE