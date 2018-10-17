Celebrate Good Times Chalk On!

Who needs an excuse to celebrate art? Why not celebrate art and the kids of our community at the same time?
Via Colori is a local event happening on October 20-21, 2018 at the Big Four Bridge Lawn at Louisville’s Park to raise awareness for the children of our community through a weekend of street painting! Artists from all over the world are coming to Louisville to create large chalk paintings in the street!
This year’s 2018 featured artist Grace Holbrook-Elkins. Grace can relate well to the purpose of this cause considering she has some little ones back home.
“I have three tiny artists at home and I hope that in some way, participating in this event allows more children to stay artists,” says Grace. “Every child deserves a home.”
Not only will there be artists, but tons of vendors and community groups that will be joining in on all of the fun! Best part is, you can sign up to be an artist to on their website here!
HOW IS THIS EVEN CHALK: