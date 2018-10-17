Celebrate Good Times Chalk On!

Beverley Mitchell teamed up with RoseArt to create a "football field-sized" chalk-paint mural at the Santa Monica Pier on Tuesday, May 19, 2015 in Santa Monica, Calif. Designed to celebrate art and creativity now that the weather is getting warmer from coast-to-coast, the 40,000 square foot mural featured a giant sun with seven interactive play zones for kids and beachgoers to enjoy.To support this effort nationally, RoseArt donated $50,000 to Boys & Girls Clubs of America during the event to support Clubs art programs. (Carlos Delgado/ AP Images for RoseArt)

Who needs an excuse to celebrate art? Why not celebrate art and the kids of our community at the same time?

Via Colori is a local event happening on October 20-21, 2018 at the Big Four Bridge Lawn at Louisville’s Park to raise awareness for the children of our community through a weekend of street painting! Artists from all over the world are coming to Louisville to create large chalk paintings in the street!

This year’s 2018 featured artist Grace Holbrook-Elkins. Grace can relate well to the purpose of this cause considering she has some little ones back home.

“I have three tiny artists at home and I hope that in some way, participating in this event allows more children to stay artists,” says Grace. “Every child deserves a home.”

Not only will there be artists, but tons of vendors and community groups that will be joining in on all of the fun! Best part is, you can sign up to be an artist to on their website here!

HOW IS THIS EVEN CHALK: