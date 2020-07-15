      Breaking News
Gov. Beshear Issues Official Mask Mandate for Kentucky Starting July 10th

CDC Says America Could Control the Pandemic in 6 Weeks If Everyone Wore a Mask

Jul 15, 2020 @ 7:37am

The director of the CDC has come out to say that if everyone would wear masks in America that we could get the pandemic under control in 1-2 months.

TAGS
America CDC Coronavirus COVID-19 mask mask up Pandemic
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Louisville Zoo is Launching New Sloth Exhibit Complete with Meet-And-Greet Opportunity
Ellen Blasted By Former Employees And Fans Over Mean Behavior
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE