CDC Says America Could Control the Pandemic in 6 Weeks If Everyone Wore a Mask

The director of the CDC has come out to say that if everyone would wear masks in America that we could get the pandemic under control in 1-2 months.
COVID-19 could be controlled in 1-2 months if people wear masks, says CDC Director Robert Redfield.
"If we all rigorously did this, we could really bring this outbreak back to where it needs to be." https://t.co/h71lPwI18Q
— ABC News (@ABC) July 15, 2020
COVID-19 could be controlled in 1-2 months if people wear masks, says CDC Director Robert Redfield.
"If we all rigorously did this, we could really bring this outbreak back to where it needs to be." https://t.co/h71lPwI18Q
— ABC News (@ABC) July 15, 2020
NEW: "I think if we can get everybody to wear a mask right now, I really do think over the next four to six, eight weeks, we can bring this epidemic under control," CDC Director Robert Redfield says. https://t.co/yHnzWjAMck
— ABC News (@ABC) July 14, 2020
NEW: "I think if we can get everybody to wear a mask right now, I really do think over the next four to six, eight weeks, we can bring this epidemic under control," CDC Director Robert Redfield says. https://t.co/yHnzWjAMck
— ABC News (@ABC) July 14, 2020