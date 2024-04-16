99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

CBS Will Rebroadcast Billy Joel’s Concert After Cutting It Off At The WORST Time

April 16, 2024 10:10AM EDT
CBS realized it was a bad call to abruptly cut off the end of Billy Joel: The 100th – Live At Madison Square Garden Sunday night. And it was at THE WORST time. Because the Masters Tournament ran long, the concert special got a little late start. So rather than let it finish and then go to the news program, they cut off the concert two minutes early right in the middle of Joel’s MOST ICONIC SONG… “Piano Man.”

CBS made a statement that apologized to Mr. Joel, his fans and audiences for the interruption, and is rebroadcasting the entire show at 9:00PM ET/PT on Friday. Joel’s concert was filmed on March 28th at Madison Square Garden, commemorates his 100th (and final) residency show at the venue.

