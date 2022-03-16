CBS Plans Whitney Houston Tribute Special

A one-hour special featuring never before seen Whitney Houston interview moments will air on CBS next month to commemorate the 10-year anniversary of the singer’s death. Whitney, A Look Back, produced by Entertainment Tonight and made up of footage from ET’s vault, will air Saturday, April 2nd on CBS and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.
You’ll see what producers call lost performances and rare moments alongside new interviews with Dionne Warwick, Clive Davis, CeCe Winans, Monica, and Kelly Price. It will also cover new details about the days leading up to and following her tragic death. This is not the only Whitney project in the works: a biopic called “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” starring Naomi Ackie will premiere in December and two new albums will be out next year. A Broadway adaptation of the biopic and a Las Vegas tribute show are also planned.