CBS Is Airing A Special Showing Celebrities Cutting Their Hair At Home
Soooooo this is the level of entertainment we’ve sunk to? Yup. James Corden already featured his staff doing this, so why not make it a full hour-long special?
Celebrities including Kelly Osbourne and Olympian Lindsey Vonn will attempt to cut their own hair on CBS. Haircut Night in America will feature top stylists guiding viewers, celebs and frontline healthcare workers on how cut their own hair, which has, like the rest of us stuck in quarantine for the past few months, probably gotten a bit unruly.
The special, which will air Friday, May 28th, will be hosted by Jerry O’Connell and Rebecca Romijn. In Haircut Night in America, top stylists will expertly guide celebrities in a “cut-a-long” from their homes and reveal the final looks, no matter the outcome.
They’ll also weave in tips and tricks for viewers to achieve the best at-home coifs, turning DIY hairDON’Ts into hairDOs! Also, O’Connell and Romijn will highlight some of the best self-haircare moments that have hit social media while sheltering in place. Not sure if this is going to help my crazy coif…but ok!