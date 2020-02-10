“Cats”, “Rambo: Last Blood” and “Madea Family Funeral” Lead Razzie Nominations
“Cats,” “Rambo: Last Blood” and “Madea Family Funeral” lead the way in Razzie nominations, each with eight. If you aren’t familiar, the Golden Raspberry Awards “honor” the WORST in film for the year. They typically air the night before the Oscars, but this year’s ceremony hasn’t yet been determined.
Tyler Perry earned a nomination for worst actress as Madea. He’ll compete against Hilary Duff (“The Haunting of Sharon Tate”), Anne Hathaway (“The Hustle and Serenity”), Francesca Hayward (“Cats”) and Rebel Wilson (“The Hustle”).
On the men’s side, the nominations for worst actor are James Franco (“Zeroville”), David Harbour (“Hellboy”), Matthew McConaughey (“Serenity”), Sylvester Stallone (“Rambo: Last Blood”) and John Travolta (“The Fanatic and Trading Paint”).
