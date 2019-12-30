      Weather Alert

‘Cats’ Could Lose Up to $100 Million

Dec 30, 2019 @ 6:13am

Cats is losing big time at the box office.

The Tom Hooper adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Weber’s musical could lose up to $100 million if it doesn’t make at least that worldwide.  Cats production budget topped $90 million in addition to P&A costs that could increase the budget to $225 million.

Trouble began when the first trailer was released and increased when critics began giving the film negative reviews, then Universal rushed to get a new version of the film into theaters after an error was detected, this hurt the film’s opening weekend with Cats only hitting $6.5 million while rival film Little Women brought in $29 million.

Even though Universal has removed Cats from its Oscar “for your consideration” page, Hooper is sticking by the film, calling it “a great film to see in theaters.”

Have you seen Cats? What are your thoughts on the film?

