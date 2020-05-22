Catherine O’Hara Just Slayed This Drone Photo Shoot

Moira Rose definitely just took over Catherine O’Hara’s latest Vanity Fair photo shoot that was done completely by drone.
Catherine O’Hara vs. drone. Pick your fighter: pic.twitter.com/NMqqwybj9V
— VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) May 21, 2020
Give her the Emmy for this photo shoot alone? https://t.co/GPr1PwsQ7v
— dan levy (@danjlevy) May 21, 2020
