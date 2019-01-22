Catchy Song Is Literally Taking Over Your Earholes Show of hands…how many randomly sing “Everything Is Awesome” from the first LEGO Movie??? You know you do! So the wizards behind “The LEGO Movie 2” came up with a masterful followup with “Catchy Song”…and it’s got T-Pain!!! You’re welcome. Catchy SongThe LEGO Movie 2 SHARE RELATED CONTENT James Corden And The Cast Of ‘Lego Movie 2’ Go To Space Camp KFC Scented Candles Can Be 24/7 Breathed in Your Nose-hole for FREE Meet The ‘Titan’ From Kentucky!! Somebody Decided To Research And Rank Actors On How #Blessed They Are…Click If You’re Sassy This Florida Story Had Us Tweeting At To WAVE3 For Help Costco is Now Selling a 27-POUND BUCKET of Mac and Cheese!!