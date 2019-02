There’s a first for everything, including the Wheel of Dares! Don’t go out of town for even one day or else you’ll somehow lose the Wheel of Dares Oscars’ vote!!

Did Cat get to draw names of nominees out of a hat for the Oscars? No.

Did she get to know whom everybody else drew? No.

Is this fair? No.

Did she still spin the wheel for the first time and have to SCREAM some shenanigans against her will? YES!