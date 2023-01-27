Cast of “Napoleon Dynamite” Coming To Louisville For Special Screening

Napoleon, Pedro and Uncle Rico are coming to town! Jon Heder, Efren Ramirez and Jon Gries will all be here for a special screening of Napoleon Dynamite February 4 at the Louisville Memorial Auditorium. The cast will talk about the effect on pop culture since its release nearly 20-years ago. The event starts at 8:30 p.m. Tickets range from $29 for general admission to VIP meet and greets with the cast for $128.