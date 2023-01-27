99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Cast of “Napoleon Dynamite” Coming To Louisville For Special Screening

January 27, 2023 9:26AM EST
Share

Napoleon, Pedro and Uncle Rico are coming to town!  Jon Heder, Efren Ramirez and Jon Gries will all be here for a special screening of Napoleon Dynamite  February 4 at the Louisville Memorial Auditorium.  The cast will talk about the effect on pop culture since its release nearly 20-years ago. The event starts at 8:30 p.m. Tickets range from $29 for general admission to VIP meet and greets with the cast for $128.

More about:
Efren Ramirez
Jon Gries
Jon Heder
Louisville Memorial Auditorium
Napoleon Dynamite
special screening

POPULAR POSTS

1

New Footage Contradicts Britney Spears Restaurant Meltdown Story
2

Tik Toker Accidentally Got McDeposit Money At McDonald's
3

Woman Learns To Sew To Bring Her Grandma's Fashion Designs To Life
4

Bride Lends Her Pricey Gown To Stranger Across The World
5

You Laugh You Lose: Ben's Noods

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE