99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Cast Announced For Animated Adult Reboot Of “The Flintstones”

March 13, 2023 8:20AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

An animated adult comedy series reboot of “The Flintstones” on Fox will be led by Elizabeth Banks voicing an adult Pebbles. The “Bedrock” story will pick up with the family as a 20-something Pebbles is embarking on her own career and Fred is nearing retirement. The Stone Age makes way for the Bronze Age, which is challenging for the residents of Bedrock.

The cast also includes Stephen Root as Fred; Amy Sedaris as Wilma; Nicole Byer as Betty; Joe Lo Truglio as Barney; Manny Jacinto as Bamm-Bamm. No word yet on when it will premiere.

MORE HERE

More about:
adult comedy series
Animated
Elizabeth Banks
Pebbles
Reboot
The Flintstones

POPULAR POSTS

1

8-Year-Old Raises Money For Favorite Server At Waffle House
2

It's Been 10 Years Since... The Harlem Shake
3

Three High School Students In Texas Raises Money To Help 80-Year-Old Custodian Retire
4

Louisvillians On Big Game Shows This Week
5

Missed Connections: Cat Food Dude and The Toast Chick

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE