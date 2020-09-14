Cassie Randolph Files Restraining Order Again Former ‘Bachelor’ Colton Underwood
Cassie Randolph and Colton Underwood’s breakup is getting ugly. Randolph filed for a restraining order against her former fiance and former “Bachelor” star Colton Underwood in Los Angeles on Friday. A future hearing on the matter has been set for Oct. 6, 2020, and the case type is domestic violence without minor children.
Underwood and Randolph split in May after less than two years of dating.
According to court documents, Cassie claims Colton’s been stalking and harassing her with unsettling text messages. She claims Colton also went as far as planting a tracking device taped to the bottom of the back bumper of her car to keep track of her whereabouts.
And, Cassie claims Colton’s been showing up uninvited to her L.A. apartment and parent’s house in Huntington Beach. She claims he takes obsessive walks to her apartment complex and loitered in the alley outside her bedroom window at her parent’s Huntington Beach house at 2 AM.
